Long awaited I-15 on-ramp opens in Lehi

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – After months of construction, the new 2100 North on-ramp to southbound I-15 opened Wednesday along Lehi’s Technology Corridor. The new route will provide businesses within the Silicon Slopes and thousands of residents in the area a more effective and efficient way to travel I-15.

The new 2100 N on-ramp to SB I-15 will open tomorrow, Aug. 26. Drivers will be able to access the new ramp directly from EB 2100 N. To access the ramp from 1200 W & State St, drivers can use the dedicated turnaround lane. pic.twitter.com/opvMCCLsVn — I-15 Technology Corridor (@i15techcorridor) August 25, 2020

The new on-ramp is a part of the final construction efforts to complete the major construction along Lehi’s Technology Corridor which extends from Lehi Main Street to S.R. 92. According to UDOT, completion of the I-15 corridor will be completed in October with six lanes in each direction.

Other tasks that need to be completed on I-15 in Lehi before October include the widening of S.R. 92, southbound access to I-15 from Thanksgiving Way, and northbound I-15 access from Digital Dr.