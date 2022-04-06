DRAPER Utah (ABC4) – MountainStar Healthcare’s Lone Peak Hospital was recognized by the Women’s Choice Award as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics and Emergency Care.

“At Lone Peak Hospital, we take seriously our mission statement: We are committed to the care and improvement of human life. We remain committed to keeping the community’s health our highest priority and these awards are evidence of that,” said Brian Lines, CEO of Lone Peak Hospital.

Lone Peak Hospital ranked in the top 3% in the nation for Obstetrics and the top 2% for Emergency Care.

Women’s Choice Award looked into the hospital’s consumer assessments, national accreditations, hospital outcome scores and other processes of care measures in order to recognize them with these outstanding awards.