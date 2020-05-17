Logan police launch an internal investigation about officer accused of showing explicit pictures of Lauren McCluskey

LOGAN, UTAH (ABC4 News) – The Logan Police department said it will launch an internal investigation into an officer accused of showing explicit pictures of murder victim Lauren McCluskey.

According to and article printed in the Salt Lake Tribune, Officer Miguel Deras was given the pictures by Ms. McCluskey when she reported being extorted for $1000 dollars, which she paid. The article says he saved them to his phone, and showed one of the pictures to at least one male co-worker.

Now the Logan police have made the following statement in a release posted on Facebook:

“This morning the Salt Lake Tribune published an article reporting an officer from our department, who at the time of the alleged offense was an employee of University of Utah Police Department, allegedly showed explicit photos of a female victim who was being extorted for money, to at least one U of U police coworker. According to the article he was the assigned investigating officer and he received photos as evidence through email from the victim and was allegedly stored on the officer’s phone.

This is the first time we have heard about this allegation.

We are very concerned about this allegation and are starting our own internal investigation to determine the facts.

At the end of the investigation we will take whatever action is appropriate based on the facts we discover.

We will not have further comment until we have information from our investigation to comment on.“

