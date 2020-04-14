Logan cancels 4th of July Freedom Fire celebration

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Logan City’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday the popular Freedom Fire celebration over Independence Day weekend has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled for July 3, 2020, on Utah State University campus. The celebration usually features a live music concert and Cache Valley’s largest fireworks display.

Park’s and Recreation officials also confirmed to ABC4 News Cache County’s Summerfest Arts Faire, held in mid-June on the square surrounding the Logan Tabernacle, has also been canceled.

Black & White Days has also been canceled, city officials add.

