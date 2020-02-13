Logan apartment complex evacuated after fire

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News)- Several people were evacuated Thursday morning after an apartment complex caught fire.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at 78 North 100 East.

“Check your smoke alarms, you might need them!” That’s a lesson learned from one of the evacuees.

Alice Hoff, resident

Alice Hoff said she smelled a funny burning rubber smell the day before the fire.

“I thought it might have been my furnace downstairs, “she said.

She said the smell dissipated and she went on with her day.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” she said. “And then this morning they came banging on my door, told me I had a fire and had to get out right now.”

Craig Humphreys, Assistant Chief with Logan Fire Dept, said by the time crews arrived on scene, there was smoke coming from the attic of the apartments.

Everybody made it out without any injuries.

“They were able to gain access and extinguish the fire relatively quickly,” he said.

The exact cause is under investigation.

