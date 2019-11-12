Lockdown at Matheson Jr. High lifted, threat unfounded

MAGNA, Utah (ABC 4 News) – A threat of a suspicious person at Matheson Jr. High in Magna prompted the school to go on lockdown Tuesday morning.

The lockdown has been lifted and the threat was a false alarm, officials say.

The school says the report was made by a concerned parent who was dropping their student off for school. The parent reported to a school officer that a suspicious person with a weapon was entering the school, authorities say.

Shortly after the report, the school was put on a mandatory lockdown. Police say they were able to locate the suspicious person who was identified as a lunch worker, officials say.

After conducting a security sweep police say they did not locate a weapon.

The school says this was the best-case scenario, and urge parents and students to continue to “see something, say something.”

“Students were housed within their classrooms, those doors were secured and students and teachers did a great job securing the facility that if there had been a threat is count progress,” Ben Horsley Granite Schools.

