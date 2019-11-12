MAGNA, Utah (ABC 4 News) – A threat of a suspicious person at Matheson Jr. High in Magna prompted the school to go on lockdown Tuesday morning.
The lockdown has been lifted and the threat was a false alarm, officials say.
The school says the report was made by a concerned parent who was dropping their student off for school. The parent reported to a school officer that a suspicious person with a weapon was entering the school, authorities say.
Shortly after the report, the school was put on a mandatory lockdown. Police say they were able to locate the suspicious person who was identified as a lunch worker, officials say.
After conducting a security sweep police say they did not locate a weapon.
The school says this was the best-case scenario, and urge parents and students to continue to “see something, say something.”
“Students were housed within their classrooms, those doors were secured and students and teachers did a great job securing the facility that if there had been a threat is count progress,” Ben Horsley Granite Schools.
What others are clicking on:
- Tampa soldier surprises HS seniors who started writing him letters in kindergarten
- Lockdown at Matheson Jr. High lifted, threat unfounded
- Commercial fire in Marriott-Slaterville completely extinguished, two injured
- for KING & COUNTRY excited to perform with Dolly Parton at CMA Awards
- Search crews rescue injured man who fell 15-feet in Ogden foothills