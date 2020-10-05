Locals not giving up search for missing Shelby Campbell

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s been nearly a month since 29-year-old Shelby Campbell’s car was found in the North Ogden Divide Trailhead parking lot and still there’s been no sight of Shelby. ABC4’s Northern Utah correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to locals on a search, they say, they won’t give up on.



Several volunteers, even people who don’t know Shelby Campbell personally, are spending countless hours searching on trails and beyond, for the missing 29-year-old.

Robert Crane is just one of many volunteers, hiking through the North Ogden Divide Trailhead, looking for answers. Almost every day there’s a group of locals from surrounding cities on these trails.

“I got a nose for sometimes seeing things, spotting things other people don’t cuz’ I’m pretty slow,” said Crane.

Crane came from Layton after finding the “Help Bring Shelby Home” Facebook page. Her car was last seen in this North Ogden Divide Trailhead parking lot, on September 8th. Shelby is described as an avid hiker.

“I’m thinking it’s probably somewhere closer, but very well hidden and if she hikes a lot, there’s just some out of the way little places no one else would know,” said Crane.

Weber County Sheriff officials say, it is an active investigation but they are treating it as a missing persons case. Officials say they do not believe there is foul play in the case.

“Just find anything that could maybe point the family in the right direction,” said Crane.

Officials say phone records have been checked and there are some bits of the investigation they will not yet release.

“There’s actually a site you can go to and it will show where you’ve walked and stuff and the whole thing is covered in red, so a lot of people have been up here,” said Crane.

Weber County Sheriff leaders say there is no threat to the public and if there is any information that could help the investigation to contact them at 801-629-8221.

For more information on the trails that have been searched, you can visit here.