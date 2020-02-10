Locals gather to watch the Oscars

They couldn’t make it to Los Angeles, so dozens of local moviegoers gathered at Brewvies Cinema Pub in Salt Lake City Sunday to watch the Oscars.

“We’re a movie theater,” said Clay Parkinson, Brewvies manager. “It’s about movies. Why not?”

It was for a free watch party.

“I’m just curious to see who wins,” said Parkinson. “I’m excited to see, and I want to know who’s going to win,” said Christian Abugattas, a moviegoer.

From the movies to the fashion, it was all about taking part in the Hollywood atmosphere even if they’re more than 600 miles away.

“I watch the Oscars,” said Dorothy Green. “I love to watch the fashion. It’s like a fashion show!”

“I saw the Joker and the I saw The Irishman and they were pretty awesome,” said Abugattas. If he had to choose one film over the other? “I would say The Irishman just because of the people that are in there. I mean Joaquin Phoenix did an amazing job and he might win best actor, but The Irishman I think is a better movie.”

Despite free admission, all moviegoers had to be 21 since alcohol was being served.