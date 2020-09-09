Local timber construction crew offers clean-up resources following destructive winds

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Following a destructive windstorm in Northern Utah, a local timber construction company offered their resources to help clean up any fallen trees.

Sawing down fallen trees and loading them onto trailers, crews with Burbidge Bros Construction found themselves helping those whose homes were impacted by Tuesday morning’s storm.

Owner of Burbidge Bros Construction Anthon Burbidge said the idea to help with clean-up came following an installation cancellation due to a power outage.

“We’re all sitting there in our little meeting and my guy looked at me and said, ‘Dude. There’s a lot of trees coming down in Farmington, Kaysville, Layton, all over.’ He says, ‘We gotta go help people out,’” Burbidge said.

“There’s gonna be a lot of people that have trees on their houses, trees on their powerlines,” said employee Tyler Wilcox, who came up with the idea. “We have the equipment, let’s at least try and go around and clear up the bad stuff.”

Anthon Burbidge starts his chainsaw in an effort to saw off tree limbs from a fallen tree.

Burbidge Bros Construction employees offer their time and equipment to help those with downed trees.

As the timber crew got ready, Burbidge posted on Facebook, offering free help to those in need. Within a short time, he said they’d received hundreds of messages.

“We’ve had quite a few calls and 500 texts,” Burbidge said. “And so many people have reached out, which is awesome, and we’re just trying to get to as many as we can to help them with tree removal.”

Working all day to remove tree debris from people’s homes, the crew said they’re grateful their work schedule allowed them to help.

“It feels good to go out and do something nice for the people. Everyone’s been super appreciative,” Wilcox said. “People come out and say thank you. Neighbors are out helping their other neighbors. It’s just kinda a cool day to be out here.”

“It makes me feel awesome when you can help people. Right? That’s what this life is all about, is helping people out. And trying to do good for others,” Burbidge said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the lumber construction crew had removed fallen trees from nearly 10 homes.