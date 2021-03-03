OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – More than 1600 people have signed a petition to change a street name in Ogden after grocery store owner, Satnam Singh who was shot and killed earlier this week.

Jesse Redden grew up in Ogden and put together a petition on change.org. He’s calling for 675 North Street to be renamed “Satnam Singh Drive” in memory of the Super Grocery Store owner killed Sunday night.

“Hearing all the stories from everyone else, and just all the little things and the big things he did, I hadn’t heard one bad thing about him,” says Redden.

“He’s our neighborhood hero, he deserves that,” says Kevin Richard of Ogden.

Tuesday afternoon, Ogden detectives and the homicide task force showed up at 900 North Street and Liberty Ave to detain a person of interest believed to the one who killed Singh.

“Detectives, and homicide task force and the county attorney’s office is working tirelessly to get to that point where we can give more information to the community,” says Brian Eynon of the Ogden Police Department.

An uncle of the person taken into custody tells ABC4, “the whole community is heartbroken, it’s hard for us too. I hope the community understands what we’re going through too, our family knew the man it was obviously a shock.”

Redden says he plans to bring an official petition to the city so Singh’s legacy can live on this street, forever.

“I need to get the people on 675 to sign that petition, because there is a process through Ogden city to take care of this,” says Redden.

Ogden City officials tell ABC4 they appreciate what the community is doing for the family and anticipate the street name to go through an official process.

If you are interested in signing the petition, you can do so here.