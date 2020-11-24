Local police looking to identify two package thieves

SALT LAKE VALLEY (ABC4 News) – Two different police agencies in the Salt Lake Valley are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects caught on surveillance stealing packages.

Sandy City Police say their suspect took a package from the area of 2500 E Cheshire Dr. He is described as a white male in his 20’s, skinny, with a mark or tattoo below his left eye.

Sandy Suspect

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 801-799-3000 with any information. Reference case # 20-58010.

In another case, Unified Police detectives are wanting to identify a man stealing a package from a home in Magna.

“This porch pirate was caught on doorbell cam stealing two packages off a porch here in town,” Unified Police posted on their Facebook.

The suspect was the passenger in this silver SUV.

Magna porch pirate-



Anyone who recognizes this indiviudual is asked to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.