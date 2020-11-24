Local police looking to identify two package thieves

SALT LAKE VALLEY (ABC4 News) – Two different police agencies in the Salt Lake Valley are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects caught on surveillance stealing packages.
Sandy City Police say their suspect took a package from the area of 2500 E Cheshire Dr. He is described as a white male in his 20’s, skinny, with a mark or tattoo below his left eye.
Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call 801-799-3000 with any information. Reference case # 20-58010.
In another case, Unified Police detectives are wanting to identify a man stealing a package from a home in Magna.
“This porch pirate was caught on doorbell cam stealing two packages off a porch here in town,” Unified Police posted on their Facebook.
The suspect was the passenger in this silver SUV.
Anyone who recognizes this indiviudual is asked to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.
