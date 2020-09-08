Local officials update public on impact of high winds

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake County Emergency Management, and Rocky Mountain Power gave the public an update on the impacts and concerns due to Monday and Tuesday’s high winds.

In the press briefing, emergency shelters, safety precautions, and power restoration were discussed.

“Hundreds if not thousand of trees have been downed at this point,” said Mayor Mendenhall.

County and city officials say that although it may be tempting to get to work removing trees on your property and around the neighborhood, to wait at least until tomorrow to get to work as high winds will continue through the evening.

Mendenhall also said that city forestry to going around Tuesday evening doing sweeps of the streets. Property owners are to not haul branches or trees out into the streets for pickup until the city and/or county say they are ready for the public to do so.

Spencer Hall of Rocky Mountain Power stressed the importance of not going near down power lines because you never know if there is a charge going through it or not. He also reminds people to keep their pets away from any sort of downed power line as well. The public also needs to be aware of any water and gas line breaks that uprooted trees may have broken.

Mayor Wilson added to Hall’s comments by saying, “People need to be really cautious. We don’t want people getting in the way of downed power lines. Small amounts of debris can be moved if you are being safe. It is COVID still, that caution has to be in place-mask wearing-but we are still a community that helps our neighbors.”

Mayor Mendenhall and Wilson said that emergency shelters will be available overnight throughout the city and county. For a complete list of shelters, you can visit the county website or visit their various social media channels.

Mayor Mendenhall said to not be surprised to not have power restored to homes and businesses until at least tomorrow morning, with Rocky Mountain Power saying that power restoration could take at least 48 to 72 hours in some areas.

Officials remind the public that the current high winds are an ongoing event. Although the wind has died down, it is expected to continue through Tuesday evening and the winds are expected to get up to hurricane forces once again.

Mayor Jenny Wilson says that she will work with local officials to decide by Wednesday if other cities or the county needs to declare a state of emergency.