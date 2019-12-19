Local military widow reacts to widow’s tax repeal

A bill that will repeal the so-called Military Widow’s Tax is now on its way to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The Senate passed it on Tuesday.

“With the Widow’s Tax axed, it will phase out over the next three years,” said Antoinette Stapley of Weber County. “Every year, we will receive a third until 2023 when we will receive our full Survivor Benefit.”

Antoinette lost her husband Tracy in 2013. “July 3rd is when he passed, and that’s when we received the knock on the door.”

In the six and a half years that have passed since Tracy died, Antoinette has had to adjust to being a single parent as well as a widow.

“Tracy was in Qatar and passed away from a non-combat incident,” she shares. “He was with a medical supply unit out of Saint George. He was a last-minute replacement. “

Since her husband’s passing, financial issues are a struggle.

It’s one of the reasons why Antoinette is relieved with the recent repeal.

Officially called the Widow’s Tax Elimination Act of 2019, it impacts more than 60,000 military spouses nationwide including here in Utah.

“I didn’t know what it was when I signed it,” said Antoinette. “After the years, I’ve learned that it is part of a retirement of my husband, but we don’t receive the full amount.”

Representative Ben McAdams is a strong supporter of repealing this tax.

In a statement, McAdams said, “The men and women who wear the uniform and put their lives on the line to defend our country deserve our strong commitment to the success of their mission and support for their sacrifices.”

It supports Antoinette believes will uphold her husband’s honor.

“He was my partner. He was the man I loved. I know he had a job to do, but knowing that he went out there for our country I’m proud of him.”

