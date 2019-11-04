Local Japanese restaurant in Salt Lake City catches fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 NEWS) – A local popular Japanese restaurant caught fire Sunday night in Salt Lake City.

According to Salt Lake City Fire, firefighters were called to the Koko Kitchen located at 702 South 300 East on a report of a fire.

Crews were able to contain the fire quickly and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not currently known.

Structure fire 702 south 300 east. Local favorite Koko kitchen caught fire tonight. Salt Lake City Fire crews were able to get the fire under control quickly. No injuries to report, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/yPxtYbl6am — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) November 4, 2019

