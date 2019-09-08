Local firefighters pay tribute to their fallen comrades who paid the ultimate sacrifice

Ogden, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hundreds gathered today at the American Firefighter Memorial in Ogden today to pay tribute to firefighters for their dedication, service, and in some cases, their life.

The memorial was created right after 9/11 to provide a place for firefighters and the public to reflect, honor and recognize all firefighters, regardless of how or where they served.

Each year the service takes place on the weekend before 9/11. This year the service also recognized Draper Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Burnett, who lost his life fighting a wild land fire in California back in 2018.

Last year 83 firefighters across the nation lost their life in protecting and serving the public. Each of their names were read. The ceremony concluded with a “firefighters last walk”.

Today’s memorial ceremony was preceded by a motorcycle ride from Salt Lake City to Ogden. Many citizens, firefighters and police officers paid tribute along the route with flags and a patriotic presence on overpasses.

The American Firefighter Memorial is located in downtown Ogden near 25th Street and Washington Blvd.