Local deputies back at work after allegedly being pinned down and attacked Christmas morning

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two deputies in Davis County say they were pinned down by a man believed to be on drugs Christmas morning.

“They were obviously shaken up. Their families were shaken up. While all of us were at home opening presents with our kids on Christmas or being with loved ones, this happened you know at 4-5 in the morning,” says Captian Taylor West with the Davis County Sheriffs Office.

Deputies spotted a car parked in the northbound lanes of Highway 89 with its brake lights on and inside they say was 42-year-old Benisimani Pouha.

“They talked with him and he wasn’t making sense,” says Captian West.

Court documents state Pouha was talking to a “person who was not there.”

One deputy noticed a “pipe with white residue consistent with methamphetamine,” and an open case of beer.

Once out of the car, the deputies say Pouha tried to make a run for it through a fence along the frontage road.

Benisimani Pouha booking photo

“He actually began a physical fight with them in which he physically assaulted them, attempted to choke one of them unconscious,” says the Captain.

One of the deputies says in probable cause statement, Pouha “pinned both of us to the ground.”

The PC goes on to state, “he made multiple attempts to grab my Tazer…”

“Both of these deputies are very small in stature, he is a very large man in stature, about a foot in height difference between them,” says Capt. West. “There is a significant blood exposure on the scene.”

Detectives say Pouha was tased twice before they were able to detain him and book him into the Davis County Jail.

Pouha faces charges of assault against a police officer, disarming a police officer, DUI, violation of learner’s permit, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

The Davis County Attorneys Office will need to screen the case before charges are applied.

Pouha has a long wrap sheet, with most of his crimes stemming from Salt Lake County.

Court records show he was out on probation for aggravated sexual assault.

Both the deputies suffered minor injuries and they are already back on the streets.

