Local dealership offers easy way to recycle wrapping paper

Santa and his reindeer are back at the North Pole, the treats are all gone, and gifts are unwrapped. The mess can be overwhelming.

While you’re working on cleaning everything up the next few days, set aside the wrapping paper and tissue paper for recycling.

Mark Miller Subaru and TerraCycle are making it easy.

Just bring your wrapping paper, ribbon, bows, tissue paper, and party supplies like garlands and confetti to Mark Miller Subaru in Midtown or South Towne now through January 4th.

The Midtown location is at 3535 State Street and the South Towne location is 10920 South State.

Related: What you need to know about new curbside recycling guidelines adopted by 5 cities in Salt Lake County

TerraCycle is a global leader in recycling hard-to-recycle materials that most city recycling programs do not accept.

Check with your city for a complete list of items accepted in your recycling receptacle.

What others are reading: