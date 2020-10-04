Local commission offers reviews and recommendations for judges up for retention

Salt Lake City, Utah- (ABC4 News) – More than 50 judges are up for retention this year across the state, and their jobs are up to voters.

It can often be an overlooked part of the ballot, and that’s where the Utah Judicial Performance Evaluation Commission or JPEC comes in.

Through a number of sources, JPEC puts together comprehensive reviews on each judge and makes recommendations on whether to retain the judge or not.

Executive Director Jennifer Yim joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to explain how it works.

