Local bar asks for state leaders to allow ‘to-go’ sales of beer, cocktails

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A local bar is calling on state leaders to allow the to-go sales of beer and cocktails, citing it could help small businesses and retain jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quarters Arcade Bar, located at 5 East 400 South in Salt Lake City, tweeted Saturday morning they would like Governor Herbert to consider giving businesses more flexibility to adapt to the current situation.

“I ask @GovHerbert to allow the sale of to-go beer & cocktails as other states have done,” stated the business in a tweet. “This is a pro-business move that will help small business & preserve jobs.”

Quarter’s management said other items that would help would be allowing less costly alternatives to the berg system for measuring liquor.

“I would also like the ability to boost slow hours with small drink discounts – otherwise know as Happy Hour,” stated in another tweet by the business.

The business said they know Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and the Utah Department of Alcohol and Beveridge Control have loosened some restrictions, such as more outdoor patio space for bars and restaurants, but even though it’s helping, they want to let them know about additional measures they need.

“I hope that our leadership will listen and respond in ways they haven’t before when it comes to these restrictions,” the tweets from Quarters continued. “They have a chance to help us in this moment. @GovHerbert already mandated bars wouldn’t lose their license due to Covid closures.”