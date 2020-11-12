Salt Lake County launches campaign on the real impacts of COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County is launching a new campaign during a Thursday morning conference to help others understand the real and personal impacts of COVID-19.

The county is sharing the real experiences of Utahns that Features survivors who are experiencing long-term side effects, healthcare workers, and people with other urgent health care needs impacted by hospital constraints.

The county is holding a press conference Thursday at 9:30 a.m. in which SLCo Mayor Jenny Wilson will preview the campaign and three of the real individuals featured will be available to share their stories.

ABC4 will stream the event live.

The event will be hosted by Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and will include, among others, speakers Lisa O’Brien, Founder of Utah Long-Haulers, Stephanie Deer, Sister of woman who died after pursuing urgent health care at hospital overburdened by COVID and William Garzon, Health care professional, Community Health Centers