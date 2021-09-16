LIVE: Intermountain Healthcare announces merger with Colorado-based SCL Health

(ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare’s footprint in the Western United States is expected to become even larger.

In a press conference on Thursday, Intermountain Healthcare officials announced a merger with Colorado-based SCL Health, expanding the reach of the healthcare company, which is the largest employer in the state, across Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Colorado, Montana, and Kansas.

When the merger between the two is completed more than 58,000 caregivers in 33 hospitals and 385 clinics will be providing services across the above-mentioned six states.

Intermountain Healthcare president and CEO, Dr. Marc Harrison, along with SCL Health president and CEO, Lydia Jumonville, are expected to address the media at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

