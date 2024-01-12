SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Department of Transportation shut down traffic along SR-210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon early Friday morning, Jan. 12, as crews worked to mitigate possible avalanche danger.

Roads were closed to uphill traffic at the mouth of the canyon around 12:30 a.m. while downhill traffic was shut down at Snowbird Entry Gate 1 around 1 a.m.

The canyon has since reopened but during the shutdown, UDOT triggered a controlled avalanche in order to reduce the possibility of a dangerous avalanche from affecting the general public. A video of the avalanche shows a mass of snow rolling down the mountainside, overtaking trees in a cloud of snow.

Crews officially reopened SR-210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon around 8:30 a.m. on Friday but said canyon travelers may still see delays to the resorts.

“You may be in fully stopped traffic after road opens until the traffic queue clears,” warned UDOT on Twitter/X.

In addition to the shutdowns to the state road, the Town of Alta issued an interlodge order that began at 1 a.m. and was also lifted at the same time as Little Cottonwood Canyon reopening. The Hellgate section remains open to resident vehicle traffic only while Superior is closed.

During the interlodge order — when people are ordered to stay indoors due to extreme weather and avalanche dangers — an Alta Marshal Deputy reportedly found a person who camped out in a car overnight. That person reportedly received a $1,000 citation.

“[There are] better ways to drop $1,000 than paying court fines in Alta,” the Alta Marshal said on social media.

According to the Utah Avalance Center, the avalanche danger remains high across the state of Utah on Friday morning. The Salt Lake area remains in high danger while areas in northern Utah are under “extreme” danger.

“Avalanches may fall two to three feet deep and hundreds of feet wide on a widespread persistent weak layer at all elevations,” wrote Greg Gagne for the Utah Avalanche Center. The UAC advised skiers and canyon visitors to stay off of and out from under slopes that are steeper than 30 degrees.

The dangers of avalanches have prompted officials to close many canyons in northern Utah, including Logan Cayon and the North Ogden Divide. Powder Mountain officials said the ski resort received over 15 inches of snow and with strong winds, avalanche danger was too high for the resort to open to the public.