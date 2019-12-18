LISTEN: Full interview with brother of Church Whistleblower

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In an interview with ABC4’s Sarah Martin, the brother of the Church financial whistleblower said that David Nielsen collected documents and information for years before compiling his complaint to the IRS.

The whistleblower, David Nielsen, worked for Ensign Peak Advisors for nearly ten years before parting ways. During that time, Nielsen collected evidence that he claims should strip the firm and it’s auxiliary agency, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of their non-profit and tax exempt status.

Nielsen’s twin brother, Lars Nielsen, helped David draft and submit the complaint to the IRS and has provided evidence to the general public via videos and documents released online.

Speaking of the Church, Lars Nielsen said, “They are probably hoping that the only thing that was given to the IRS was that 74 pager, but that simply isn’t the case.” He says the brothers submitted far more documentation for consideration by the IRS.

Listen to the full interview above.

What others are reading: