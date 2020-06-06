SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As protests and moments of silence continue over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis Police Officer, many Utahns have found additional ways to fight against racial inequalities.

A large group of people gathered in Salt Lake City to support Black-owned businesses Friday night.

Long lines were formed in the parking lot of Brownies! Brownies! Brownies! and also stretched down the block.

It’s something the brownie company hasn’t seen for a while.

“There’s been so much chaos in the world right now and food has this really strong power of being together,” said Molly Kohrman, Owner, Brownies! Brownies! Brownies!

Kohrman says with everything going on in society, stemming from the death of George Floyd, it was time to step up and take action.

“I was just tearing up. I said, there’s got to be something I can do personally. I just felt like making a post on social media wasn’t enough.”

Using her platform in the food industry, Kohrman sponsored a Black-owned food truck roundup at its shop. Friday featured Dawgz N Leenks and Makaya Caters.

A portion of the proceeds go to Curly Me, a Black-owned resource organization for families with children of color to help empower, mentor, and educate.

“Molly just reached out and said, can we donate to you, and I was like yea, and she said, this is what I want to do, and here we are four days later, reaping the benefits of her generosity,” Alyshha Dairsow, Founder and CEO of Curly Me.

Dairsow hopes people continue to support Utah’s Black-owned businesses in the future.

“We want to see these same people coming out and supporting us and using us as a resource a year from now,” Dairsow said.

Dr. Richard Ferguson of Salt Lake County, hopes more allies will speak up and support the Black community.

“There’s already been stuff that’s been written by Black and Brown people for some time, with many advanced degrees to advance this topic. We just need your support now for long term change.”

The food truck roundup continues on Saturday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Senagalese Cuisine and Balabe SLC.

For more details on the event visit the browniesx3 Instagram.

Find a list of other Black-owned businesses in Utah scroll to the bottom of this article: Supporting black-owned businesses in Utah: Why it’s important for you to help