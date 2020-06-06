Lightning sparks new blaze on Stansbury Island near site of fire that burned more than 13,000 acres

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Fire crews are back on Stansbury Island Saturday morning fighting a new wildfire that started late Friday not far from where a recent fire burned more than 13,000 acres.

The Broad Canyon Fire started just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Utah Fire Info. says the blaze has already scorched about 300 acres on the island. High winds from an approaching storm are affecting efforts to fight the new fire.

Fire information officials say the Tabby Fire, which started last Saturday, was human caused and started from an exploding target. The Tabby Fire was declared 100% contained on Thursday.

Officials haven’t released how the new fire started.