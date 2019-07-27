Life flight responds after boating crash at Strawberry Reservoir

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Search and Rescue teams, along with staff from Life Flight helped assist with injuries sustained to individuals involved in a boating crash at Strawberry Reservoir.

According to a post on the Wasatch County Search and Rescue Facebook, they responded to the reservoir just after noon on Friday on a report that a boat had hit the shore.

When SAR arrived, they discovered the boat had hit the shore at a speed fast enough it caused it’s occupants to receive injuries that required a response from Life Flight.

The incident had search and rescue crews and medical staff on scene for 2.5 hours. It is not known where the patients were taken for medical treatment.

The extent of the injuries of the patients was not immediately disclosed. An update will be posted if more information is received.

