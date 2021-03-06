Lehi wins first state title in 23 years, beating Farmington for 5A championship

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – When Quincy Lewis took over as head coach of Lehi before the beginning of the season, his plan was to lead the Pioneers to a state title. He didn’t think it would happen this soon.

Peter Amakasu scored 21 points, while Noa Gonsalves added 19 points and 13 rebounds, as Lehi won its first state championship since 1998, beating Farmington in the 5A title game, 61-57.

“I’ve got some great kids, and I stepped into a great situation with good players,” said Lewis, who won seven state titles at Lone Peak High. “I’ll tell you what, Lehi had 11 state championships, now 12, the second most in state history. So that means a lot. The first one was 1908.”

“We knew this was possible,” Gonsalves said. “We had Quincy coming in. We just had to believe in him and that’s exactly what we did.”

Lehi took a 27-21 lead at the half, as Amakasu scored 13 of his 21 points.

Farmington took the lead in the second half as Collin Chandler led the charge, finishing with 23 points.

But Gonsalves took over in the fourth quarter as Lehi held on for its first state title in 23 years.

“That was such an incredible feeling,” Amakasu said about the end of the game. “It’s hard to describe.”

Tyson Hawkins added nine points for Lehi, while Grayson Brousseau added seven.

Lehi shot 49 percent from the field and committed just four turnovers, while forcing 11 turnovers by Farmington.

Caleb Mordue had 13 poits and Truman Hendry scored 12 for Farmington, which was seeking its first state title in school history.