Lehi student selling ‘Trick or Treaters Welcome’ signs amid pandemic

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – In an effort to raise a little money for her dance classes, Taylor Johnson came up with the unique idea to sell ‘Trick or Treaters Welcome’ signs around her Lehi community. While plenty of people respectfully declined purchasing a sign due to simply not participating in Halloween this year due to the pandemic, Johnson said that plenty of people loved the idea.

“I thought it would be easier for little kids and their families to know that when they are trick-or-treating that ‘Oh I can go trick-or-treating there, there is someone who wants trick-or-treaters’,” said Johnson of the Halloween signs. “Some people didn’t want the signs. So it was helpful for me to know that they won’t be trick-or-treating this year.”

Johnson, a Jr. High School Student in Lehi, said that she originally got the idea from a neighborhood in Davis County.

“We were up in Davis County at my aunt and uncle’s house and their whole street had them. Someone up there came up with the idea and I was like ‘oh that is such a great idea!'” said Johnson.

Johnson and her parents designed the signs together and in two days she was selling them. Johnson’s mom posted about her signs on her Facebook page and her Facebook post just kept getting shared. Johnson said the number of social media shares surprised her– which eventually helped Johnson sell out of all her yard signs.

“No one has been negative with me but they would just say ‘no thank you, we aren’t trick-or-treating this year’. But I never had people question why I was (doing what I was doing),” Johnson said. “Lots of people loved them. It was kind of fun to see people’s different reactions.”

Johnson notes that at the houses she did go door to door delivering/selling the signs, that she wore a mask to show people that she was being responsible during this time. Many people who have been purchasing Johnson’s signs see the signs as encouraging kids to go out and still have fun while celebrating Halloween but in a safer way this year.

“It is really cool. I thought it was at first just a fun idea and it is a cute way of keeping Halloween going even though COVID is happening right now,” says Johnson. “But it is still a fun way, even though the world is changing, to still be able to go do things, which is really fun.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have provided a few tips to make trick-or-treating safer this year:

Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters

Give out treats outdoors, if possible

Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take

Wash hands before handling treats

Wear a mask

The CDC has also suggested making your cloth mask a part of your Halloween costume and reminds people that a costume mask is not a sufficient substitute for a cloth mask.