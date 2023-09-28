LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — The Lehi Police Department said it has taken into custody a man who was allegedly arranging to meet with a person he believed to be a minor on Wednesday.

An investigation into the man reportedly started sometime on Sept. 27. When detectives attempted to pull the man over, they say he refused to stop and fled from police.

Officers said they were able to find the man again stuck in traffic a short time later near 1200 East and State Street. Lehi Police Department deployed spike strips to prevent the man from fleeing again.

“Once the vehicle was stopped, a high-risk (felony) stop was conducted and the male was taken into custody, without further incident,” Lehi Police Department reported through social media.

The unidentified suspect is reportedly being interviewed and an investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released by authorities.