Lehi man charged for killing puppy in front of his two small children

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after police said he killed the family puppy in front of his two children.

According to charging documents, Courtney Leland Woodruff, 33, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Friday after police were called to a home near 700 West 2200 North on a report of animal cruelty.

Documents state Woodruff had kicked, and killed, the families six-week-old puppy in front of his two children, ages five and one.

Woodruff refused to talk to responding officers.

A background check on Woodruff shows he was arrested on New Year’s Eve of 2016 for domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct in 2011.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.

