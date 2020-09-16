Lehi man charged after erratic chase with police, driving directly at pedestrians in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Lehi man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted murder after police said he drove directly at pedestrians during a chase with police.

Shane Andrew Johnson, 55, was charged Wednesday in 4th District Court with two counts of second-degree felony attempted murder, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, and one count third-degree felony failure to stop at the command of an officer.

Charging documents state that on September 12, police received several 911 calls regarding a male driver trying to intentionally hit other vehicles and driving into oncoming traffic.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and attempted to pull the driver, later identified as Johnson, over but he tried to evade police by driving away.

Officers engaged in a pursuit, where they said Johnson continued to “drive erratically by driving into oncoming traffic, over parking lot curbs, grassy areas belonging to businesses, through a city park, through a cemetery with an active funeral,” documents read.

Police said at one point, Johnson drive down a residential road and intentionally turned towards a sidewalk, drove over the curb/park strip, and directly at a male pedestrian. The man was forced to quickly move out of the way and into the road to avoid being hit.

The pursuit was then terminated due to safety concerns but was re-initiated by another agency.

Johnson entered Main Street in American Fork and continued to attempt to evade police as he approached several businesses.

The businesses had tables and racks set up in front of the store on the sidewalk. There were two employees and three customers along the sidewalk, one who was 15-years old.

Johnson left the road and drove onto the sidewalk in front of the business at a rate of 30-40 mph toward the five citizens. Four of the five individuals who noticed the car had to quickly jump or move out of the way to avoid being hit. One person just happened to get out of the way and did not know what was happening until the vehicle passed her, documents state.

The vehicle struck the tables and propelled one of them into one of the employees, partially pinning her against the store.

Eventually, officers were able to catch Johnson on a dead-end road and took him into custody without further incident or injury.

After his arrest, Johnson admitted to police to nearly hitting multiple people with his vehicle, hitting the tables in front of the businesses on Main Street. He admitted he “knew what [he] was doing” and that he was a “professional driver.” Johnson also admitted to being involved in a motorcycle pursuit last night with another agency in Utah County and stated the pursuit was “fun.”

Johnson made comments to officers that he has been trying to get “us” (as in the police) to get him all day (as in to locate and arrest him.)

Johnson is currently on felony probation and has served time in prison.

Documents show Johnson has a lengthy criminal history with two prior felony convictions. Johnson’s history includes assault on an officer, domestic violence, damaging a correctional facility, trespass, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, protective order violations, resisting arrest, theft, arson, obstruction, intoxication, burglary, and drug distribution.