Lehi man arrested for 4th DUI after rollover crash

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Lehi man has been booked into jail on charges of a DUI after a rollover crash near Eureka.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a rollover crash on Dividend Road between Elberta and Eureka at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday

The driver, Derek James McCoy, 32, of Lehi sustained minor injuries but deputies say he had consumed alcohol and was arrested for DUI.





Deputies later found that McCoy had three prior conviction for DUI in Utah.

Two of those DUI’s were reportedly within the last ten years which make this DUI a third-degree felony, according to deputies.

McCoy is said to have refused to submit to tests, so the deputy had to obtain a warrant for blood and urine. Deputies found that McCoy had also recently used marijuana.

McCoy has also been charged with driving while having an alcohol restriction.

