Legendary ‘Voice of the Utes’ Bill Marcroft passes away

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The “Voice of the Utes” for 38 years, Bill Marcroft, has passed away.

Marcroft, who started his broadcasting career at KTVX, began announcing Utah basketball games in 1966. He retired from his play-by-play duties of football and men’s basketball after the 2005 Fiesta Bowl win over Pittsburgh, which capped the Utes’ undefeated 2004 season.



“So sad to hear the news of my good friend Bill Marcroft’s passing,” said Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham. “He was an icon of Utah Athletics for so many years and leaves an incredible legacy behind. Sending love to his family. He will be greatly missed.”

Marcroft called Utah’s football games from 1968-2004. A 1952 University of Utah graduate, Marcroft called 440 Utah football games and 1,088 men’s basketball games, including the 1998 NCAA Championship game. The home radio broadcast booth at Rice-Eccles Stadium is named the Bill Marcroft Radio Booth in his honor.



“I feel so blessed that I had the opportunity to visit with Bill on occasion, at a Utah event or at a charity function, where he never said no to being the emcee,” said third-year Utah Director of Athletics Mark Harlan. “He loved the Red Rocks, he was so kind, and just loved everything about Utah Athletics. Extending my condolences and wishing the best to his family during this difficult time.”

A graduate of Salt Lake City’s East High School, Marcroft joined the Air Force after graduating from the U. with a degree in theater in 1952 and got a job with Armed Forces radio and television in Tripoli, Libya. There, he called his first sporting event, the Air Force Championship, which was a football game played by military athletes.

After his military service, Marcroft began his career in local media at Salt Lake City’s ABC affiliate station, reporting on news, weather and sports. He then moved to KUTV as the station’s first weatherman and did play-by-play coverage for delayed broadcasts of local high school football and basketball games during the mid-1960s. He began work on Utah Athletics broadcasts in 1966, first as color commentator and eventually moved to the play-by-play seat. His first game as play-by-play voice for men’s basketball was Dec. 1, 1969, the first game played in the Jon M. Huntsman Center, then known as the Sports and Special Events Center.



Marcroft received the University of Utah’s Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2005 at the U’s Founder’s Day, and the Distinguished Service Award in 2014 from the Utah Sports Hall of Fame Foundation.