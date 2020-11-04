LeBron James says friend’s sister murdered in Akron, Ohio

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James goes to the basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

AKRON, Ohio (ABC4 News) – LeBron James’ says his friend’s sister was murdered in her home in Akron, Ohio this past weekend.

According to the basketball star’s Twitter, Erica Weems was murdered in her home. James says that his friend’s family needs answers to why she was murdered and by whom.

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

James then asked for his city of Akron, Ohio to ‘go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!’