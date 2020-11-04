LeBron James says friend’s sister murdered in Akron, Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (ABC4 News) – LeBron James’ says his friend’s sister was murdered in her home in Akron, Ohio this past weekend.
According to the basketball star’s Twitter, Erica Weems was murdered in her home. James says that his friend’s family needs answers to why she was murdered and by whom.
James then asked for his city of Akron, Ohio to ‘go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!’
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.