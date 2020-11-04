LeBron James says friend’s sister murdered in Akron, Ohio

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James goes to the basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

AKRON, Ohio (ABC4 News) – LeBron James’ says his friend’s sister was murdered in her home in Akron, Ohio this past weekend.

According to the basketball star’s Twitter, Erica Weems was murdered in her home. James says that his friend’s family needs answers to why she was murdered and by whom.

James then asked for his city of Akron, Ohio to ‘go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!’

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics