LDS Missionary suddenly dies in Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (ABC4) – A missionary of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away Friday morning while serving in the Nigeria Lagos Mission.

On January 2, the church reports the passing of 20-year-old Elder Samuel Joseph Iseh, Jr. of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

“We are saddened to share the news that a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints passed away Friday morning while serving in the Nigeria Lagos Mission. Elder Samuel Joseph Iseh, Jr., age 20, experienced a sudden health episode (unrelated to COVID-19) and was taken to the hospital where he passed away,” share church officials.

Elder Iseh had been serving in his native country of Nigeria since May 2019.

“We express our deepest sympathies to his family and friends and pray they will be comforted during this difficult time,” officials add.