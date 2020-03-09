Layton woman stuck on cruise ship ready to come home

Monica Achter of Layton, Utah is stuck onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship currently waiting to dock in Oakland, California.

“We really just want to go home to our families and see everybody and get back to our normal lives,” she said. “That’s all.”

Monica spoke to ABC4 by FaceTime Sunday afternoon. It was after she and her group received word they would be allowed to go outside.

“We just got the order that we get to go up top and get some fresh air,” she said. “So, we’re really excited for that. It’s been since Thursday we’ve seen outside.”

Achter and nearly 3,000 other passengers are being requested to stay in their rooms as a safety precaution amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a picture shared with ABC4, face masks are shown hanging from the door handle of Monica’s door in preparation to go on deck.

According to the Los Angeles Times, it could take up to three days for all passengers to get off the ship.

The reason being is the port reportedly does not regularly accommodate cruise ships. So, there will “only be small windows of opportunity for it to enter the port, based on tides and currents,” according to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a recording shared with ABC4 on Sunday, a ship employee can be heard telling passengers hundreds of medications for passengers with prescriptions had been delivered.

“I’m happy to report that the first 405 prescriptions have been delivered for those who put red or urgent on their forms,” the recording said. “We will have these delivered to your stateroom as soon as possible.”

Achter explains, “they brought some supplies. Medical supplies for those needing their prescriptions, and they’re taking those as an emergency first. The urgent first and then the next phase will be sending in more medications.”

While Monica waits for the ship to dock, she shares what’s keeping her in high spirits. “We’re watching movies, FaceTiming family back home, getting a lot of text messages to answer those. People are sending us videos from where they are and that’s nice to see. It helps distract us from just starring at the walls.”

While the U.S. Government finalizes plans to dock the ship, it’s warning American citizens not to travel by cruise ship due to the risk of catching Covid-19.