Layton police quick to release picture of robbery suspect

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Layton were quick to get out a surveillance picture of a robbery suspect Monday morning.
They say the robbery occurred just after 9 a.m. at Zions Bank at 1781 West Antelope Drive.
By 9:51 a.m. the police department tweeted out a picture of the suspect.
He is described as a Hispanic man wearing tan khaki pants, a dark hoodie, and a black hat.
If you recognize him, call the Layton Police Dept. Please at (801) 497-8300.
What others are reading:
- Experts say the keto diet isn’t sustainable, so why is it so popular?
- Krispy Kreme adds new Mini Doughnuts to menu
- Golden globes, a new set, and no shopping? Oh my!
- Member of the ‘Fierce Five’ coaching at University of Arkansas, hopes gymnastics can rebound from abuse scandal
- Making New Year’s values instead of resolutions