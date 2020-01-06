Layton police quick to release picture of robbery suspect

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Layton Police Dept.

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Layton were quick to get out a surveillance picture of a robbery suspect Monday morning.

They say the robbery occurred just after 9 a.m. at Zions Bank at 1781 West Antelope Drive.

By 9:51 a.m. the police department tweeted out a picture of the suspect.

He is described as a Hispanic man wearing tan khaki pants, a dark hoodie, and a black hat.

If you recognize him, call the Layton Police Dept.  Please at (801) 497-8300.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss