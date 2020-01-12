Layton police officer saves person from burning home

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- An officer with the Layton Police Dept. saved a person from a burning home Sunday morning.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. at 780 East Summerwood Drive (300 North).

Layton Fire officials say the officer was there before they arrived.

One other person was in the home and was able to make it out on their own, officials say. Both of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to fire crews.

The officer was checked out on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Courtesy: Layton Fire

Courtesy: Layton Fire

Courtesy: Layton Fire

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

