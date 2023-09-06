LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — Officers with the Layton Police Department were involved in a shooting at the Layton Meadows Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Details are extremely limited, however, Layton police said they were responding to an unrelated call at the apartment when they “encountered a man with a rifle.” After an hour of attempting to de-escalate the situation, Layton police said a shooting occurred.
The suspect is reportedly in the hospital. His condition was not disclosed. There have been no reports of any officers injured in the shooting.
ABC4 has a crew heading out to the scene to learn more.
This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.