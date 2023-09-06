A patrol car with the Layton Police Department in Utah (Courtesy Layton Police Department)

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — Officers with the Layton Police Department were involved in a shooting at the Layton Meadows Apartments early Wednesday morning.

Details are extremely limited, however, Layton police said they were responding to an unrelated call at the apartment when they “encountered a man with a rifle.” After an hour of attempting to de-escalate the situation, Layton police said a shooting occurred.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The suspect is reportedly in the hospital. His condition was not disclosed. There have been no reports of any officers injured in the shooting.

ABC4 has a crew heading out to the scene to learn more.