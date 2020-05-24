LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man admitted to police he killed a woman he had just met on Tinder Sunday.

Layton police say Ethan Hunsaker, 24, called 911 at 3:19 a.m. Sunday morning.

He told police he had killed a person inside his home at 1300 North Reid Avenue, a press release from the Layton Police Dept. stated.

When officers arrived they found the woman on the floor with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Hunsaker told police he met her on Tinder a few hours before.

“The motive behind this homicide is under further investigation; however, the attack appears to have been unprovoked,” the release stated.

The 25-year-old woman’s identity has not been released.

Hunsaker will soon be booked into Davis County Jail on one count of Murder, a 1st degree felony.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to contact the Layton Police Department.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, call 9-1-1 immediately.

This is a developing story, updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

