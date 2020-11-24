Lawsuit filed against SLCPD in shooting of autistic teen; family, lawyer issue statement

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The parents of an autistic 13-year-old boy who was shot while running away from police in September have filed a lawsuit against SLCPD and Chief Mike Brown.

On Tuesday, the family and their lawyer issued the following statement:

On September 4, 2020, an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department shot 13-year old Linden Cameron, at least eleven times. Linden has autism and Asperger’s Syndrome.

Since that shooting, we have been overwhelmed with support and concern from family

and friends as well as many interested citizens and reporters throughout the state and

nation. We can inform you that Linden is continuing to recover and that he is learning to

cope with his changed life. We are grateful that the bullets were not fatal, however,

many of his injuries appear to be permanent and will forever change the trajectory of his

life, both physically and emotionally. This tragic shooting should not have happened.

Yesterday we filed a civil lawsuit in federal court against the shooting officer and SLCPD

Chief Mike Brown. We also brought claims against Salt Lake City, who is responsible

for the actions of SLCPD and the officers. We have debated whether a lawsuit is the

right thing to do and if so, the appropriate timing. As we have reflected on the shooting,

and as we have watched news reports that have surfaced, we feel that a civil lawsuit is the

only way to effect meaningful change and to bring public awareness to a glaring problem

in our state and nation. Contrary to some of the public statements from Mayor Erin

Mendenhall and Chief Brown, it is clear that SLCPD has a long ways to go in becoming

the most professional, well-trained and progressive police department that they profess to

be. We are concerned about an apparent disconnect between the public pronouncements

issued by the Mayor’s office and the subsequent actions and comments of the police,

including the police union, which actually criticized the Mayor’s attempts to reform

SLCPD’s policies. Linden’s shooting is a glaring example that SLCPD and its officers

either don’t recognize the issues they face or they have not accepted the need for change

and reform.

At the time of the shooting, Linden was unarmed and was running from the police. He

was afraid. The police knew that Linden was 13, that he had a sensory disorder, and that

he did not trust the police and would run away. At nearly every step, the responding

police officers acted contrary to acceptable policing practices. Chasing down a young

child and shooting him 11 times from behind is certainly the most glaring of the

wrongdoings. However, multiple other failures in protocol and procedure increased the

probability of unnecessary violence. SLCPD officers failed to adequately assess and

ascertain the situation. They failed to seek assistance and guidance from their superiors.

The officers failed to intervene when it was apparent that Linden was in danger. The

officers did not use de-escalation tactics and in fact exacerbated the situation through

aggressive and threatening verbal commands and actions. Both during and after the

shooting, the officers intentionally deactivated their body-worn cameras. In light of the

much publicized shootings in this state and nationally, these failures are inexcusable and

suggest that without pressure from a civil lawsuit, meaningful change will not occur.

We understand that the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office is determining

whether criminal charges should be filed against the involved SLCPD officers. Likewise,

SLCPD is investigating whether these officers will remain on the force or whether they

will be disciplined. Finally, we aware that Salt Lake City has announced that it will

partner with Culture City in an attempt to improve SLCPD’s training relating to persons

with invisible disabilities. Whether these decisions and efforts will help to improve

SLCPD’s future actions is yet to be seen. However, those decisions will not deter the

civil lawsuit we have filed nor will they reverse the violent harm that SLCPD and its

officers caused to Linden. We expect SLCPD to take seriously the need for real reform

and change.