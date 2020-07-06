Law Enforcement brings ‘Good Night Lights’ to Primary Children’s Hospital

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Several members of Utah law enforcement spent their 4th of July bringing joy to hospitalized children in Salt Lake City.

University of Utah Police Department and other Salt Lake valley first-responder agencies arrived at Primary Children’s Hospital Saturday night to bring a unique light show to children who otherwise might not have been able to celebrate the holiday.

Good Night Lights started at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Rhode Island in 2015 and has become popular at many children’s hospitals around the country. It allows communities to have a chance to show their support for hospitalized children, their families, and health care providers.

University of Utah Police Chief Rodney Chatman and his team brought the tradition to Salt Lake City for the 4th of July this year because he said patients would not have a chance to watch any local firework displays due to recently canceled events.

“My department is proud to be able to serve and protect the patients and their families who visit the university campus from across the region,” Chatman said. “My hope is that for a few minutes this takes their minds off of why they’re in the hospital and reminds them that they are supported,” he said.

Chatman says he hopes this will become a regular tradition.