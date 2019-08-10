Law enforcement: 33 new officers from around Utah graduate POST

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Utah welcomed 33 new officers after the Department of Public Safety held graduation exercises Thursday.

According to a DPS article, Law Enforcement Officer class 343’s motto was “Motivated, Dedicated and Ready to Lead!”

Thirty-three new officers, deputies and troopers graduated and will join 16 different law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

Cedar City Police Department

Clearfield Police Department

Draper Police Department

Division of Wildlife Resources

Enoch Police Department

Layton Police Department

Millard County Sheriff’s Office

Orem Police Department

Provo Police Department

South Salt Lake Police Department

St. George Police Department

Utah County Sheriff’s Office

Utah Department of Corrections

Utah Highway Patrol

West Jordan Police Department

West Valley City Police Department

In his introductory remarks, POST Director Major Stephenson focused on the connection between the public and the police based off Sir Peel 7th principle:

“To maintain at all times a relationship with the public that gives reality to the historic tradition that the police are the public and that the public are the police, the police being only members of the public who are paid to give full-time attention to duties which are incumbent on every citizen in the interests of community welfare and existence.”

Major Stephenson said it is through this connection between the police and the public, the two become a team.

“Only when we work together as a team can we achieve an elevated quality of life in Utah.” stated Stephenson.

Keynote speaker Lehi City Chief of Police Darren Paul discussed his family’s history with law enforcement, since his father and grandfather both served as officers.

“As the next generation of law enforcement officers you represent the hope of our society and the safety of our community.” Chief Paul said. “Class 343 has a unique opportunity to be an influence for good and to embrace the many ways in which they can do so.”

Chief Paul said he asked what advice the Lehi City Police Department sergeants wanted to share with a new class of graduates.

“Find a mentor, seek advice, ask a lot of questions and be willing to accept direction and at times, correction,” were their suggestions.

The article continues:

Chief Paul asked the graduates to embrace the communities they serve and to constantly look for ways to go above and beyond. He coached them to be optimistic and have a positive attitude and to encourage and inspire fellow officers who may be struggling with difficulties. And he reminded the members of Class 343 to remember their families, because, just like the graduates themselves, their family members have made significant sacrifices for them to meet their career goals. Chief Paul ended by sharing his “sincerest hope that you will have a long and satisfying law enforcement career.”



New Cedar City Officer McCoy delivered the class response at the ceremony. He recounted many aspects of their training and praised members of his class for excelling in different areas of expertise and for working together as a team. He mentioned a poignant lesson one instructor presented to the class about half way through the academy. The instructor put a dollar bill on each cadet’s desk and instructed them to look at the back of it, where there’s an eagle. In one claw, the eagle holds arrows and in the other, an olive branch. The instructor’s lesson to the cadets was that they are equipped with a weapon and at the same time with the ability to communicate and extend an olive branch. As he addressed his classmates, Officer McCoy said “We are now law enforcement officers – take pride in your badge, being part of the blue family and being a leader in your community.”

All photos are courtesy of the Department of Public Safety

Several of the graduating cadets were recognized for significant achievements. The Outstanding Firearms Award, which is given to the cadet with the overall high average on the day shoot and night shoot was presented to new Enoch City Police Department Officer Mackelprang. New Orem City Police Officer Hansen received the Outstanding Physical Fitness Award. In a rare occurrence, two officers tied and both received the High Academic Award: Orem City Police Officer Juarez and Enoch City Police Officer Mackelprang. And the Outstanding Achiever Award, presented by the Utah Fraternal Order of Police, went to new Enoch City Police Department Officer Mackelprang.

