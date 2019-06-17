LaVerkin man charged with attempted murder after stabbing man and his dog

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A LaVerkin man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a man and his dog last week during an altercation.

According to arresting documents, Christian McKusick, 27, and his wife were sitting on a porch with another man and his dog. The victim states that his dog sniffed McKusick, leading McKusick to say something and that the dog’s owner then told McKusick to not touch his dog.

At that point, the documents state McKusick pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog. The victim states he pushed McKusick up against the wall and that he (McKusick) then came straight down on his head with the knife. He then states that McKusick stabbed him in the neck and ran off.

Documents state other officers arrived at the scene and a Hurricane Police Officer that found McKusick two streets away from the residence. The officer says he was “out of breath and agitated.”

McKusick was then transported to the LaVerkin Police Department where he described multiple verbal altercations between him and the victim. He said the final altercation lead to a physical fight and the victim that came at him with a pocket knife, so he disarmed the pocket knife from the victim and he then used the knife on the victim.

McKusick claims he didn’t realize he had cut the dog.

McKusick was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail where he remains.

He has been charged in 5th District Court with second-degree felony attempted murder, misdemeanor unlawful possession of a weapon and cruelty to animals.

A background check on McKusick shows a long criminal history including convictions for theft, giving false information to an officer, drug possession, burglary of a vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, assault, disorderly conduct, DUI.

