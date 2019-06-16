LaVerkin man arrested for alleged Aggravated Assault and Animal Cruelty

Victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition; the dog was taken to an emergency vet and treated

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A LaVerkin man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man and his dog.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by ABC4 News, Christian McKusick and his wife were sitting on a porch with another man and his dog. The victim states that his dog sniffed McKusick, leading McKusick to say something and that the dog’s owner then told McKusick to not touch his dog.

At that point, the probable cause statement says McKusick pulled out a knife and stabbed the dog. The victim states he pushed McKusick up against the wall and that he (McKusick) then came straight down on his head with the knife. He then states that McKusick stabbed him in the neck and ran off.

The probable cause statement reveals that other officers arrived at the scene and that it was a Hurricane Police Officer that found McKusick two streets away from the residence. The officer says he was “out of breath and agitated.” The officer placed him in handcuffs and transported him back to the scene.

Christian McKusick arrested for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

Mug shot courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The probable cause statement says McKusick was then transported to the LaVerkin Police Department to have an interview with Chief Lee. Chief Lee read McKusick his Miranda Rights, at which time McKusick agreed to speak with him about this incident.

During the interview, according to the probable cause statement, McKusick described multiple verbal altercations between him and the victim. He said the final altercation lead to a physical fight. McKusick says it was the victim that came at him with a pocket knife, that he disarmed the pocket knife from the victim and that he then used the knife on the victim. McKusick claims though that he didn’t realize he had cut the dog.

After the interview with Chief Lee, Christian McKusick was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail without incident. He has a $25,000 cash-only bail.