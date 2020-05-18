Lauren McCluskey’s parents respond to latest accusations against former U of U police officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Jill and Matt McCluskey, parents of murdered University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey, spoke out in press conference Monday afternoon addressing recent developments in Lauren’s case.

Sunday an article posted first by The Salt Lake Tribune accused one of the university officers involved in Lauren’s case showed off explicit photos of her to another officer. University officials say their internal investigation found “no evidence” of the claims.

The McCluskeys and their attorneys Jim McConkie and Brad Parker will address the media regarding the accusations Monday at 1 p.m. Check back to watch that here.

Sunday, Jill responded to the Tribune’s report on social media.

Lauren was brave to report to police. @UUtah confirmed that instead of arresting the man who was stalking & extorting her, Officer Deras exploited her by downloading extortion pictures to his phone & showing them to another officer unrelated to the case. https://t.co/wyw4Q9KjxX — Jill McCluskey (@jjmccluskey) May 17, 2020

In June last year, they filed a $56 million lawsuit against the University of Utah claiming the university failed to admit that they were responsible for Lauren’s death as a result of their oversight and shortcomings. That lawsuit is pending in federal court.

Several of Utah’s leaders and lawmakers have already reacted to the most recent claims against the former University of Utah officer, saying they are taking steps to review campus police protocols to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.

Just opened my first priority bill that would prevent law enforcement from downloading private images to a personal device. Also, it would prevent sharing those images with anyone not involved in the investigation. No one deserves this revictimization. #utpol #utleg #forLauren — Andrew Stoddard (@RepAStoddard) May 18, 2020

Rep. @lowrysnow and I plan to conduct a hearing during our next Education Interim Committee meeting to review campus police protocols and protection of student victims’ privacy. There is so much wrong here. https://t.co/CBfrIoWD0C — Deidre Henderson (@DeidreHenderson) May 18, 2020

Disgusting and tragic. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where the department could have handled this case worse. And the idea that this type behavior isn’t actionable is not only wrong but dangerous. https://t.co/0upoP8u8km — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) May 17, 2020

Lauren was shot and killed on campus in October 2018 by a man she once dated.

She had called University of Utah Campus Police more than 20 times for help leading up to her murder.

