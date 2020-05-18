Lauren McCluskey’s parents respond to latest accusations against former U of U police officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Jill and Matt McCluskey, parents of murdered University of Utah student Lauren McCluskey, spoke out in press conference Monday afternoon addressing recent developments in Lauren’s case.
Sunday an article posted first by The Salt Lake Tribune accused one of the university officers involved in Lauren’s case showed off explicit photos of her to another officer. University officials say their internal investigation found “no evidence” of the claims.
The McCluskeys and their attorneys Jim McConkie and Brad Parker will address the media regarding the accusations Monday at 1 p.m. Check back to watch that here.
Sunday, Jill responded to the Tribune’s report on social media.
In June last year, they filed a $56 million lawsuit against the University of Utah claiming the university failed to admit that they were responsible for Lauren’s death as a result of their oversight and shortcomings. That lawsuit is pending in federal court.
Several of Utah’s leaders and lawmakers have already reacted to the most recent claims against the former University of Utah officer, saying they are taking steps to review campus police protocols to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again.
Lauren was shot and killed on campus in October 2018 by a man she once dated.
She had called University of Utah Campus Police more than 20 times for help leading up to her murder.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted after the 1 p.m. press conference.
