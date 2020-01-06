Laura Harvey leaves Utah Royals for U.S. Women’s National Team

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After two seasons with the Utah Royals, head coach Laura Harvey is moving on to bigger things.

Harvey was named the U.S. Women’s National Under-20 head coach on Monday.

Harvey joined Utah Royals FC prior to the club’s inaugural season in 2018. During her two years at the helm Harvey coached the team to a 19-17-12 record, narrowly missing the playoffs in both seasons. She departs with an overall record of 72-52-38, including playoff appearances, good for second in NWSL career wins.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the last two years as the Head Coach of Utah Royals FC and working with all of the staff involved with the RSL family,” Harvey said in a statement. “I would like to thank Dell Loy Hansen for the opportunity to lead the brand new Utah Royals FC in the NWSL. Coaching internationally was the only job that would have interested me moving away from this role at Utah Royals FC. I’ve been wanting to get back into coaching international football, so I’m looking forward to the new challenge with the U-20 United States Youth National Team. We are looking to qualify immediately for the U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup, so I will hit the ground running. I know that the future is bright for the Utah Royals FC and the NWSL, and I look forward to following all the club’s success.”

Assistant Coach Scott Parkinson has been named interim head coach while the club conducts a formal search for its next head coach.

As the head coach, Harvey will be tasked with leading and preparing the squad for the upcoming 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, jointly hosted by Costa Rica and Panama, a tournament that the United States has won three times.

“When we launched Utah Royals FC, we set out to make the club a destination for top talent around the world and there was no better way to do that than to bring in one of the top professional coaches,” Utah Royals FC Owner Dell Loy Hansen said. “Laura brought instant credibility to Royals FC and it’s been a pleasure working with her. We wish her the best of luck with U.S. Soccer and look forward to seeing top young talent in the U.S. develop under her tutelage.”

“It’s been a pleasure to build this team with Laura, and while she is leaving big shoes to fill, we are looking forward to the season ahead with much to accomplish,” General Manager Stephanie Lee said.