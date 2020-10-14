Latter-day Saint missionary from Utah dies in Switzerland

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died after slipping and falling down a steep incline while hiking while serving in Switzerland.

Sister Annabelle Nielsen, 20, of Highland, Utah passed away Tuesday following a hiking accident. A spokesman for the church says that she and five other missionaries serving in the Alpine German-Speaking Mission were hiking when Nielsen slipped and fell.

Courtesy of Nielsen Family

Nielsen had been serving as a missionary since July 2019.

“We express our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones,” says church spokesman Daniel Woodruff. “We pray they will feel the peace and comfort of our loving Heavenly Father as they deal with this tragedy and honor her life. We also pray for the other missionaries who were with Sister Nielsen at the time of the accident and are working to provide them with the necessary support as they process what happened.”