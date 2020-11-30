Latter-day Saint #LighttheWorld campaign to begin Dec. 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After a successful #GiveThanks Thanksgiving initiative, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is now on to promote their annual Christmas initiative, ‘Light the World’.
On Sunday morning, the church released a video encouraging members of the church along with people everywhere to continuing giving thanks and to follow the example of the Savior Jesus Christ through meaningful service.
At LighttheWorld.org, people can find ways to give to charities, watch Christmas messages, and download a daily service calendar that has daily prompts to ‘serve others the way Jesus served’ so we can ‘end 2020 on a hopeful note’.
The service calendar starts on Dec. 1 as it encourages others to make a donation to charity, volunteer with a local nonprofit, or post a link on social media so others can participate in the church’s campaign.
Other prompts on the service calendar include showing appreciation for a health-care worker, making treats for friends, and getting together with loved ones for a virtual hangout.
The Light the World service calendar is available to be downloaded and printed. People can also receive daily service reminders through the month of December by texting LIGHT to 71234.
- America’s growing debt crisis sparks concerns for future generations
- Americans split on whether or not to get COVID-19 vaccine, Utahns more likely
- Dr. Scott Atlas resigns as coronavirus adviser to President Trump
- Church of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson appreciates everyone #givethanks
- The Utah monolith is gone…as one appears in Romania