Latter-day Saint #LighttheWorld campaign to begin Dec. 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After a successful #GiveThanks Thanksgiving initiative, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is now on to promote their annual Christmas initiative, ‘Light the World’.

On Sunday morning, the church released a video encouraging members of the church along with people everywhere to continuing giving thanks and to follow the example of the Savior Jesus Christ through meaningful service.

At LighttheWorld.org, people can find ways to give to charities, watch Christmas messages, and download a daily service calendar that has daily prompts to ‘serve others the way Jesus served’ so we can ‘end 2020 on a hopeful note’.

The service calendar starts on Dec. 1 as it encourages others to make a donation to charity, volunteer with a local nonprofit, or post a link on social media so others can participate in the church’s campaign.

Courtesy of LighttheWorld.org

Other prompts on the service calendar include showing appreciation for a health-care worker, making treats for friends, and getting together with loved ones for a virtual hangout.

The Light the World service calendar is available to be downloaded and printed. People can also receive daily service reminders through the month of December by texting LIGHT to 71234.