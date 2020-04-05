Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ prophet announces new proclamation

President and prophet, Russell M. Nelson Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — During the Sunday morning session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, president and prophet Russell M. Nelson announced a proclamation in honor of the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s First Vision.

The proclamation is titled, “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: a Bicentennial Proclamation to the World”, and outlines core Latter-day Saint beliefs.

Those beliefs include: the supremacy of Jesus Christ in salvation, the divinity of Joseph Smith’s revelations and the Book of Mormon, the unique mission of the Church, and the on-going nature of the Restoration which began with Joseph Smith’s First Vision of Deity in 1820.

Nelson says the proclamation invites people everywhere to know for themselves that God speaks and that this Restoration of truth is coming to help them prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

According to Nelson, this is the sixth proclamation issued by the Church.

The proclamation has been translated into 12 languages.

